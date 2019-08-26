I can tell you this was quite an experience. I use to come to this place every week for my meds a year ago, now that I don't have my card anymore I thought I would give them a try. The two people I delt with, were real young and had no clue on what was what. The young lady that actually helped me (Mak) didn't know a dang thing. I had to literally help her find what I was looking for when it was right in front of us. And to make it worst another customer came in and asked where a previous employee was, and she said she was fired and our her stuff on blast in front of us while she was trying to still help me. I literally couldn't of had a worst experience. I love the owners when they took care of their patients, but now I'm not a patient anymore I don't get the same respect as i use too. I would like to come back; to people that know cannabis and concentrates. I can't believe it went so down hill.