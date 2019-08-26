The bud tenders are always so friendly and knowledgeable. I love that they have all the specs on display, helps with making an informed decision without having to ask a ton of questions. 10/10 reccomend. Also love the entryway, so calming and tropical!
Great bud tenders!! Thanks guys finally getting medicated and well, had a great experience I always love when I can tell a bud tender how I wanna feel and a few past experiences with different strains and boom!! Recommendations where all perfect thanks MAK
What a cool experience this place is! Staff make purchasing a fun experience. Their knowledge is second to none, and prices are fair and competitive with bigger places such as just down the street! I think this will be my "home shop."
This is by far one of the best shops I've been to. The atmosphere is relaxed, comfortable, and friendly. The staff always exceed any expectations when talking with them. they are highly knowledge about everything in their store.
I love the entrance, tranquility as soon as you step in and with the very friendly and knowledgeable staff you won't be disappointed by this place. They have just about everything you would want plus more! I love this place!
Good quality flower and nice budtenders. Decent prices. Big selection and they also have lots of pipes etc. and little plants as well. Only one criticism but I don't know if its the dispensary's fault or Leafly's but for whatever reason strains on their menu do not always appear as available. For example, I wanted to try Bettie Page but the strain profile says "not available in your area" even though Herbal Grasslands carried it. Glad I checked their menu, they almost lost a sale to a nearby town.
The staff we encountered were very friendly and helpful. They made me feel like I was at home in my own living room. The staff were very attentive and personable. They were knowledgeable and friendly. This is really the best shop in town. I will tell everyone that if they want the best, go into the grass .
Came in the other day, what an experience! The staff was helpful and knowledgeable. Even met a couple new faces and they were AWESOME! great attitude and passion for cannabis. Check out Herbal Grasslands for YOURSELF! left them a $5 tip and they deserved every penny of it:) I'll be back again...and again
I can tell you this was quite an experience. I use to come to this place every week for my meds a year ago, now that I don't have my card anymore I thought I would give them a try. The two people I delt with, were real young and had no clue on what was what. The young lady that actually helped me (Mak) didn't know a dang thing. I had to literally help her find what I was looking for when it was right in front of us. And to make it worst another customer came in and asked where a previous employee was, and she said she was fired and our her stuff on blast in front of us while she was trying to still help me. I literally couldn't of had a worst experience. I love the owners when they took care of their patients, but now I'm not a patient anymore I don't get the same respect as i use too. I would like to come back; to people that know cannabis and concentrates. I can't believe it went so down hill.
