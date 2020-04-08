263 products
50MG Chocolate Chip Cookies AND Snickerdoodle for $6!!!
Valid 9/9/2019 – 7/1/2020
Tasty and potent 50MG chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies by SDK.
Staff picks
*WE ARE OPEN REGULAR HOURS*
from New Millennium Farms
4.2%
THC
4.2%
CBD
OPEN
Strain
$0.421 g
In-store only
All Products
Mac 2
from Tao Gardens
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 2
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Pharmfresh Flowers
21.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Garlic OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Phresh AF
from Pharmfresh Flowers
19.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Phresh AF
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Gas
from Pharmfresh Flowers
19.82%
THC
0%
CBD
White Gas
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Remedy CBD
from Dragon Smoke
0.5%
THC
11.1%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Bubba OG
from New Millennium Farms
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Lavender
from Millennium Farms
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Blue Fruit Snax
from Millennium Farms
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from King's Cannabis
21.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Cookies Confidential
from New Millennium Farms
16.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies Confidential
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Cherry Pie
from Millennium Farms
17.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Millennium Farms
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
1.83%
THC
5.47%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda
from New Millennium Farms
17.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Strawberry Cough
from Millennium Farms
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Slurricane
from Millennium Farms
18.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kapricorn OG
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kapricorn OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Silver
from Tao Gardens
23.62%
THC
3.9%
CBD
Nigerian Silver
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Blueberry Shortcake
from Kings Cannabis
32.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Shortcake
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MLT (Mars Love Triangle)
from Tao Gardens
25.49%
THC
1.48%
CBD
MLT (Mars Love Triangle)
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Purple Punch-Jager
from Original Extracts
69.7%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Purple Punch Jager
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Millennium Perma Glue
from Millennium Farms
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Permafrost
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss Berry CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
4.28%
THC
12.5%
CBD
Bliss Berry CBD
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Organic Indoor Blue Dream
from Living Things
25.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze CBD
from Northwest Garden Supply
0.5%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from Living Things
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Original Glue (f.k.a GG4)
from Millennium Farms
18.92%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Kings Cannabis
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
*ALL PRICES TAX INCLUDED!
from Millennium Farms
4.2%
THC
0%
CBD
ALL PRICES TAX INCLUDED
Strain
$2½ g
In-store only
*MEDICAL PRICING AVAILABLE*
from Millennium Farms
0.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Medical Patients Welcome!
Strain
Millennium Alien Rift
from Millennium Farms
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rift
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Bubba Kush
from Millennium Farms
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Dutch Hindu
from Millennium Farms
17.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dutch Treat X Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Golden Ticket Chernobyl
from Millennium Farms
17.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Ticket Chernobyl
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Jaeger
from Millennium Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Jaeger
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Lemon G Monster Cookies
from Millennium Farms
13.78%
THC
0%
CBD
LGMC
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Unicorn
from Millennium Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Unicorn
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Millennium Samoa
from Millennium Farms
21.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elysian 47
from Emerald Extracts
68.3%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Elysian 47
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
