been coming here for awhile. had the best top shelf prices but then they marked it all up. I love their in house genetics but I've found seeds in every one.

Dispensary said:

Hello there Our apologizes about the increase in prices in the flower market. We try our best to be as competitive as we can by providing great quality cannabis cheaper than our competitors. Please be aware the market fluctuates and we are doing the best we can to continue giving you the best deal. We hope to see you soon! Have a great day!