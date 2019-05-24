Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The best dispensary in the valley, they have the best Buds and a awesome staff!
Dispensary said:
💚 💚 💚 💚 💚
Sonchee
on November 21, 2019
The deals keep me coming back
Dispensary said:
#Loyalty! We love that you enjoy our deals! Thank you for your review! 😁
Couchlock73
on November 21, 2019
Hands down my favorite dispensary now great flower , and concentrates and specials. Love the happy hour and daily specials plus , quarter, half oz and Oz specials. Plus the best BUDTENDER IN PHOENIX IS MONIQUE DIAZ . Hands down
Dispensary said:
We appreciate your response as well as hearing about your experience! We are always glad to assist! Enjoy 💚
YourToxicZombie
on November 21, 2019
This is a great olace they have tons of items to explore. I highly recommend it here
Dispensary said:
Thanks for stopping by! Enjoy! 😁
Devonta2790
on November 21, 2019
Very Friendly, welcoming
Dispensary said:
Enjoy! 💚
meddicate
on November 21, 2019
Love the phone discounts
Dispensary said:
See you soon! 🙌
kcorradino
on November 21, 2019
absolutely love nirvana
TonyjAnaya
on November 21, 2019
What time I go in there they always know exactly what to give me. When walking in I feel welcome from the first hello to the last goodbye. I will be a return customer for sure