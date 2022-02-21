Shop by category
*We are now open for Recreational Sales 21+. Come by and #findyournirvana* *Online Ordering is only available to Med patients. Rec patients are currently walk-in only.* "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed medical marijuana dispensary located in the northwest corner of 75th Ave and Encanto in Phoenix, Arizona. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - Accepting Cash ONLY! - ATM is available. - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices. - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community.
*Presidents' Day Specials:* - BOGO Pucks - BOGO Sublime Tea Cakes - BOGO Mockingbird Edibles - BOGO Clean Solventless Caviar Cones - BOGO Mind Ryte *Med Only* - 40% off Item 9 Orion Pods - 40% off Select Live Resin & Elite Cartridges - 40% off Melted Live Resin Cartridges - FREE Valley Grown Preroll with Valley Grown Eighth purchase *Flash Sales 2/21:* (while supplies last) - 40% Off Pura Earth RSO CBD/THC - Spend $120 Get a Free Medium Size Glass Pipe ($10 Value) - $35 Huxton and Turf Paradise Eighths - 40% Off Muv, Tru Infusion, Seed N Strain Flower *Monday Specials:* - B2G1 All Regular Priced Items - $12 Liquid Gold 500mg Cartridges - $22 Liquid Gold 1000mg Cartridges
**NEW Referral Program:** - Bring a friend and receive our FTP Deal (must be present to redeem) **New Flower Prices (In-House Prepacks. While supplies last) :** - $25 Eighths - $40 Eighths - $45 Valley Grown Eighths - $55 PRIVATE RESERVE Eighths - $65 Half OZs - $90 Half OZs - $120 Half OZs *NEW Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 12pm) - From 8am to 11am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, spend $50+ and receive a free 500mg Liquid Gold or Clean Cartridge (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy Liquid Gold Cartridges at $12 for 500mg & $22 for 1000mg - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $90 OZs (mix & match) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $15 Eighths! ($25 Tier) - From 7pm to 9pm, come by for 40% off select items! **In-House Specials:** - NEW: Select $99 OZs (Mix & Match Up to 2 Strains) - B2G1 Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 2 for $60 Clean Live Resin Cartridges - Goldsmith, Vapen & Abstrakt 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $22 | 3 for $60 | 5 for $95 - Clean Concentrates: 1g for $35 | 2g for $60 (excluding Rosin) - Lotus Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 15% off Dispensary Agents, 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) -15% off Veterans (no double discounts) - 15% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **NEW Melted Live Resin Cartridge Pricing:* - 1 for $40 - 2 for $75 - 3 for $100 **STIIIZY Pod Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 4 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $105 - CDT 500mg: 2 for $70 - CDT 1000mg: 2 for $115 **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Orion 1000mg Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *Select Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 2 for $45 | (1000mg) 2 for $77 - Elite Live (500mg): 2 for $65 | (1000mg) 2 for $96 - Essentials: (1000mg): 2 for $65 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $37 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 1 for $65 | 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Pure Caramels & Gummies Daily Deals:** Pure Chews: - 100mg: 1 for $14 | 2 for $24 | 3 for $30 - 240mg: 1 for $28 | 2 for $52 | 3 for $66 - 420mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $90 Pure Gummies; - 100mg: 1 for $12 | 2 for $20 | 3 for $28 - 300mg: 1 for $34 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $84
**Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be shown 24 hours after posting. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Starting 10/1 Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
