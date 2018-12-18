Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
Promotions
*Flash Sales 2/17:* - Venom Shatter: 1g for $12 - Venom Cartridges: 3 for $90 *Vendor Specials 2/17:* - BOGO $140 Half OZs (select strains) - 30% off High Grade Concentrates - High Grade On Site from 1pm to 3pm - 2 for $30 Goldsmith Cartridges - B1G1 50% off Nectar Farms Diamonds N’ Sauce *Item 9 Happy Hour* - From 4:20pm to 7:10pm, enjoy 40% off Item 9 Cartridges & Pods! - Item 9 On Site from 4:20pm to 7:10pm *Thursday Specials:*' - Select $90 OZs, mix & match - 20% off Concentrates (Full Priced) - Select $18 Eighths - 2 for $30 Goldsmith Cartridges - B3G1 Keef Cola
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Vendor Specials 2/18:* - BOGO $140 Half OZs (select strains) - $20 Copperstate Cartridges - 50% off Gron - 30% off Defi - Holoh: 2g for $45 Cured Resin | 2g for $60 Live Resin - B1G1 50% off Nectar Farms Diamonds N’ Sauce - Defi On Site from 2pm to 5pm *Friday Specials:* - $45 Private Reserve Eighths OR 2 for $75 - BOGO Liquid Gold Cartridges - Select $120 Half OZs - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Prerolls: 2 for $6 - Pucks: 100mg for $12 | 200mg for $16 | Vitamin & PM for $18 - Select $40 Half OZs ($65 Half OZ Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
**NEW Referral Program:** - Bring a friend and receive our FTP Deal (must be present to redeem) **New Flower Prices (In-House Prepacks. While supplies last) :** - $25 Eighths - $40 Eighths - $45 Valley Grown Eighths - $55 PRIVATE RESERVE Eighths - $65 Half OZs - $90 Half OZs - $120 Half OZs *NEW Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 12pm) - From 8am to 11am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, spend $50+ and receive a free 500mg Liquid Gold or Clean Cartridge (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy Liquid Gold Cartridges at $12 for 500mg & $22 for 1000mg - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $90 OZs (mix & match) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $18 Eighths! ($25 Tier) - From 7pm to 9pm, come by for 40% off select items! **In-House Specials:** - NEW: Select $99 OZs (Mix & Match Up to 2 Strains) - B2G1 Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 2 for $60 Clean Live Resin Cartridges - Goldsmith, Vapen & Abstrakt 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $22 | 3 for $60 | 5 for $95 - Clean Concentrates: 1g for $35 | 2g for $60 (excluding Rosin) - Lotus Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 15% off Dispensary Agents, 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) -15% off Veterans (no double discounts) - 15% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **NEW Melted Live Resin Cartridge Pricing:* - 1 for $40 - 2 for $75 - 3 for $100 **STIIIZY Pod Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 4 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $105 - CDT 500mg: 2 for $70 - CDT 1000mg: 2 for $115 **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Orion 1000mg Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *Select Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 2 for $45 | (1000mg) 2 for $77 - Elite Live (500mg): 2 for $65 | (1000mg) 2 for $96 - Essentials: (1000mg): 2 for $65 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $37 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 1 for $65 | 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Pure Caramels & Gummies Daily Deals:** Pure Chews: - 100mg: 1 for $14 | 2 for $24 | 3 for $30 - 240mg: 1 for $28 | 2 for $52 | 3 for $66 - 420mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $90 Pure Gummies; - 100mg: 1 for $12 | 2 for $20 | 3 for $28 - 300mg: 1 for $34 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $84
No double discounts! Restrictions may apply.
- *Med & Rec* BOGO Clean Concentrates, Liquid Gold, Pucks, Lotus or Nirvana Farms Flower! (Limit 1 Use. Can be redeemed at ONLY 1 location)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
**Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be shown 24 hours after posting. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Starting 10/1 Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
Restrictions apply. While supplies last
*Monday Specials:* - BOGO Vapen Chocolates & Major Drinks - B2G1 All Regular Priced Items - $12 Liquid Gold 500mg Cartridges - $22 Liquid Gold 1000mg Cartridges
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Tuesday Specials:* - BOGO Clean Cartridges, excluding Live Resin & Rosin - $5 off Vendor Prepacked Flower - Spend $150, receive a free select Eighth ($25 Prepacked Tier) - 40% off WYLD Gummies - Select $90 OZs, Mix n Match ($65 Half OZ Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Wednesday Specials:* - 20% off all Cartridges & Pods - 20% off all Edibles - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $10 (OUT OF STOCK) - In-House .5g Puff Prerolls: 2 for $6 (OUT OF STOCK) - Tier Drop Flower Special! $40 | $62 | $75 Quarters (By Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Saturday Specials:* - BOGO Clean Live Resin & Rosin Cartridges - 3 for $54 Eighths ($25 Prepacked Eighth Tier) - 2 for $99 Half OZs ($89 Prepacked Half OZ Tier) - $22 Grams of Clean Concentrates, excluding Nug Run & Rosin - Spend $150, receive a free select Eighth ($25 Prepacked Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Sunday Specials:* - 25% off Everything In-Store (Full Priced Items) - 2 for $30 Goldsmith Cartridges - 5 for $25 Puff 1g Prerolls - 10 for $25 Puff .5g Prerolls (OUT OF STOCK) - 30% off Defi - 2g for $65 Clean Nug Run Concentrates - BOGO Clean Solventless Concentrates - BOGO Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 3 for $120 Eighths, mix & match ($45 Eighth Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.