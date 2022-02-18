Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
*We are now open for Recreational Sales 21+. Come by and #findyournirvana* *Online Ordering is only available to Med patients. Rec patients are currently walk-in only.* **Leafly SMS Update:** - Due to issues with Leafly's SMS provider we will no longer be sending notifications on your order status. We will make sure to reach out if there are any issues regarding your Leafly Order. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we will continue to find solutions for the issues at hand *Curbside Pick-Up:* - Feel free to call in your order and we will walk you through the process of Curbside Delivery! "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed medical marijuana dispensary located at the corner of Apache Trail & Palo Verde Drive in Apache Junction, Arizona. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). - Pick-Up Orders please call: (480) 935-1090 - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - ATM is available - Ample and secure parking - Friendly and knowledgeable staff - Most comfortable lobby in town - Wide selection of flower, edibles, cartridges, prerolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community
Leafly member since 2018
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
Deals at Nirvana Center - Apache Junction
*Flash Sales 2/17:* - Venom Shatter: 1g for $12 - Venom Cartridges: 3 for $90 *Vendor Specials 2/17:* - BOGO $140 Half OZs (select strains) - 30% off High Grade Concentrates - High Grade On Site from 1pm to 3pm - 2 for $30 Goldsmith Cartridges - B1G1 50% off Nectar Farms Diamonds N’ Sauce *Item 9 Happy Hour* - From 4:20pm to 7:10pm, enjoy 40% off Item 9 Cartridges & Pods! - Item 9 On Site from 4:20pm to 7:10pm *Thursday Specials:*' - Select $90 OZs, mix & match - 20% off Concentrates (Full Priced) - Select $18 Eighths - 2 for $30 Goldsmith Cartridges - B3G1 Keef Cola
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
*Vendor Specials 2/18:* - BOGO $140 Half OZs (select strains) - $20 Copperstate Cartridges - 50% off Gron - 30% off Defi - Holoh: 2g for $45 Cured Resin | 2g for $60 Live Resin - B1G1 50% off Nectar Farms Diamonds N’ Sauce - Defi On Site from 2pm to 5pm *Friday Specials:* - $45 Private Reserve Eighths OR 2 for $75 - BOGO Liquid Gold Cartridges - Select $120 Half OZs - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Prerolls: 2 for $6 - Pucks: 100mg for $12 | 200mg for $16 | Vitamin & PM for $18 - Select $40 Half OZs ($65 Half OZ Tier)
While supplies last. Restrictions apply
**NEW Referral Program:** - Bring a friend and receive our FTP Deal (must be present to redeem) **New Flower Prices (In-House Prepacks. While supplies last) :** - $25 Eighths - $40 Eighths - $45 Valley Grown Eighths - $55 PRIVATE RESERVE Eighths - $65 Half OZs - $90 Half OZs - $120 Half OZs *NEW Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 12pm) - From 8am to 11am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, spend $50+ and receive a free 500mg Liquid Gold or Clean Cartridge (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy Liquid Gold Cartridges at $12 for 500mg & $22 for 1000mg - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $90 OZs (mix & match) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $18 Eighths! ($25 Tier) - From 7pm to 9pm, come by for 40% off select items! **In-House Specials:** - NEW: Select $99 OZs (Mix & Match Up to 2 Strains) - B2G1 Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 2 for $60 Clean Live Resin Cartridges - Goldsmith, Vapen & Abstrakt 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $22 | 3 for $60 | 5 for $95 - Clean Concentrates: 1g for $35 | 2g for $60 (excluding Rosin) - Lotus Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 15% off Dispensary Agents, 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) -15% off Veterans (no double discounts) - 15% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **NEW Melted Live Resin Cartridge Pricing:* - 1 for $40 - 2 for $75 - 3 for $100 **STIIIZY Pod Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 4 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $105 - CDT 500mg: 2 for $70 - CDT 1000mg: 2 for $115 **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Orion 1000mg Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *Select Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 2 for $45 | (1000mg) 2 for $77 - Elite Live (500mg): 2 for $65 | (1000mg) 2 for $96 - Essentials: (1000mg): 2 for $65 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $37 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 1 for $65 | 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Pure Caramels & Gummies Daily Deals:** Pure Chews: - 100mg: 1 for $14 | 2 for $24 | 3 for $30 - 240mg: 1 for $28 | 2 for $52 | 3 for $66 - 420mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $90 Pure Gummies; - 100mg: 1 for $12 | 2 for $20 | 3 for $28 - 300mg: 1 for $34 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $84
No double discounts! Restrictions may apply.