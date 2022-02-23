The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed dispensary located in Northern Arizona in the little town of Prescott Valley. Here at The Nirvana Center, we are committed in offering the best service possible to all AZ patients while providing compassionate care in a safe & confidential environment. We are recommending that everyone wear a mask in this time of Covid-19 & stay 6 feet apart to ensure everyone's safety. All patients must have a medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). And we ask for your first visit that you have a secondary form of I.D. Delivery Times are first come first serve basis--> call and reserve yours today. We only do same day orders, if your order is not picked up by 8:30 pm Mon-Sat and Sunday before 7:30 PM, then the order will go back. We have a Pick-up Strike system. Feel free to give us a call if you have any further questions. Please Call 1-928-227-2441 EXT. 1 OR 2, after 8am each day to place a pick-up or Delivery order. We STOP TAKING ORDERS each night at 5 - 6 pm. ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! Visit our Website or the Leafly app to create an account to place a pick-up & delivery order! >>We also have Daily Deals, Senior/Veteran/Student/DA's, New Patient Deals and a Point Reward System! We are only accepting cash! ATM located inside. New Patient Deal- *Med & Rec* BOGO Clean Concentrates, Liquid Gold, Pucks, Lotus or Nirvana Farms Flower! (Limit 1 Use. Can be redeemed at ONLY 1 location) The Nirvana Center of Prescott Valley - #FindYourNirvana Leave us a Review NIRVANA CENTER PRESCOTT VALLEY RETURN POLICY - All returns & exchanges must be made within 7 days of purchase. Original sales receipt is REQUIRED. -CONCENTRATES will not be accepted unless there is a visible defect to the product (hair, mold, ect.), or there was a mistake made during the sale of the product. The packaging must be brought back intact, and the product must be unopened in the case of a sales error. -VAPE CARTRIDGES may be returned if the cartridge is defective, and the cartridge is still at least half-full. Broken cartridges will be tested on site with a no-contact device before a return or exchange is done. -FLOWER (pre-pack or deli) will not be returned under any circumstances outside of detectable defects. -NIRVANA CENTER PRESCOTT VALLEY DOES NOT ACCEPT RETURNS ON THE BASIS OF TASTE OR EFFECT, OR ON THE BASIS THAT THE PATIENT HAS CHANGED THEIR MIND. -All accessories are final sale. UPDATED: JULY 2021