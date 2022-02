The most awesome dispensary I’ve ever been to! the only thing We dislike is the lack of knowledge some of the bud tenders have. They just don’t seem to care about giving the best customer service skills about deals there and when Somebody new that goes in with no experience at these places and they need to know and no one will take the time to care explain. Sometimes we feel we’re just a number in line. Other than that You guys are awesome thank you very much!