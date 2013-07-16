Nirvana Center - Prescott Valley
- *Med & Rec* BOGO Clean Concentrates, Liquid Gold, Pucks, Lotus or Nirvana Farms Flower! (Limit 1 Use. Can be redeemed at ONLY 1 location)
**Review Program:** - Leave a review on any platform and receive a free Puff Preroll! (Limit 3 per month. Must make a medicated purchase. Review must be shown 24 hours after posting. Review needs to be posted regarding that location. One per visit!) **Rewards Program:** - Nirvana Center Dispensaries appreciates our loyal returning patients, customers and staff who continue to purchase with us! Starting 10/1 Recreational, Medical and Employees will earn Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for money off your transaction. For every dollar spent, .25 points will be earned: 125 Points: $5 off Transaction 250 Points: $10 off Transaction 500 Points: $20 off Transaction 750 Points: $30 off Transaction 1000 Points: $40 off Transaction *Maximum 1000 Points Redemption per Day. NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS!*
*Friday Specials:* - $45 Private Reserve Eighths OR 2 for $75 - BOGO Liquid Gold Cartridges - Select $120 Half OZs - Vendor 1g Prerolls: 1 for $10 | 2 for $15 - In-House 1g Prerolls: 2 for $10 - In-House .5g Prerolls: 2 for $6 - Pucks: 100mg for $12 | 200mg for $16 | Vitamin & PM for $18 - Select $40 Half OZs ($65 Half OZ Tier)
