**Every Day Specials at Nirvana Center**

Valid 1/21/2020 - 4/20/2023

**NEW Referral Program:** - Bring a friend and receive our FTP Deal (must be present to redeem) **New Flower Prices (In-House Prepacks. While supplies last) :** - $25 Eighths - $40 Eighths - $45 Valley Grown Eighths - $55 PRIVATE RESERVE Eighths - $65 Half OZs - $90 Half OZs - $120 Half OZs *NEW Wake Up & Smell the Flower Special:* (In-Store Only. Prescott Valley hours: 9am - 12pm) - From 8am to 11am, spend $35+ and receive a free Puff Preroll (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, spend $50+ and receive a free 500mg Liquid Gold or Clean Cartridge (Limit 1) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy Liquid Gold Cartridges at $12 for 500mg & $22 for 1000mg - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $90 OZs (mix & match) - From 8am to 11am, enjoy select $18 Eighths! ($25 Tier) - From 7pm to 9pm, come by for 40% off select items! **In-House Specials:** - NEW: Select $99 OZs (Mix & Match Up to 2 Strains) - B2G1 Clean Capsules & Tinctures - 2 for $60 Clean Live Resin Cartridges - Goldsmith, Vapen & Abstrakt 500mg Cartridges: 1 for $22 | 3 for $60 | 5 for $95 - Clean Concentrates: 1g for $35 | 2g for $60 (excluding Rosin) - Lotus Concentrates: $20 Grams or 5g/$95 - 15% off Dispensary Agents, 20% off In House Items (no double discounts) -15% off Veterans (no double discounts) - 15% off Students & Seniors (no double discounts) **NEW Melted Live Resin Cartridge Pricing:* - 1 for $40 - 2 for $75 - 3 for $100 **STIIIZY Pod Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg: 2 for $60 | 4 for $100 - 1000mg: 2 for $105 - CDT 500mg: 2 for $70 - CDT 1000mg: 2 for $115 **Item 9 Bundle Pricing:** - 500mg CCells: 1 for $35 | 2 for $55 | 3 for $80 | 4 for $105 | 5 for $120 - 1000mg CCells: 1 for $50 | 2 for $90 | 3 for $120 - Orion 1000mg Pods: 1 for $70 | 2 for $140 | 3 for $190 *Select Bundle Pricing* - Elite (500mg): 2 for $45 | (1000mg) 2 for $77 - Elite Live (500mg): 2 for $65 | (1000mg) 2 for $96 - Essentials: (1000mg): 2 for $65 **Timeless Vapes Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $37 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $85 - 1000mg: 1 for $65 | 2 for $101 | 3 for $147 **Clean Concentrates Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 1 for $25 | 2 for $45 | 3 for $60 | 4 for $70 | 5 for $85 **Liquid Gold Cartridge Daily Deals:** - 500mg: 1 for $20 | 2 for $38 | 3 for $55 | 4 for $68 | 5 for $75 - 1000mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $100 | 4 for $128 | 5 for $150 **Pure Caramels & Gummies Daily Deals:** Pure Chews: - 100mg: 1 for $14 | 2 for $24 | 3 for $30 - 240mg: 1 for $28 | 2 for $52 | 3 for $66 - 420mg: 1 for $40 | 2 for $70 | 3 for $90 Pure Gummies; - 100mg: 1 for $12 | 2 for $20 | 3 for $28 - 300mg: 1 for $34 | 2 for $60 | 3 for $84

Restrictions apply. While supplies last. No double discounts