I was there at 2:30 it wasn’t even busy, so I checked I. An go seat down an I see a lot of people start coming in thinking nothing of it. It’s now 3:10 an everyone who came in after me alresdy got called in. So now I’m mad taking up my time an all for nothing. I go up an the jackass in the front desk today at 2:30pm tells me that I wasn’t even on there!!!! Dumb ass you checked me in!!!! An now I’m mad like anybody would an still they didn’t apply no discount!! No nothing not even a free pre-roll or anything worst experience of my life due to those guys right there I come here everyday an this one day they tell me I don’t even have a profile wow that guy really was after me.. even more mad that they made me feeel un -wanted. Then the supervisor or whoever he was tells me maybe if I would of said something like Noo you guys are doing your job I’m just waiting to get called up dude worst service ever today… be straight up an speak up for yourself ruin there day who cares if they don’t care about you then don’t care about them. An it’s not the first time.