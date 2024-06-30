Nirvana Center - Tucson NOW OPEN
dispensary
Recreational

Tucson, AZ
1927.1 miles away
198 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

Weed deals

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Other

shop all products

About this dispensary

*We are now open for Recreational Sales 21+* "a true experience of tranquility and wellness" *Shopping With Your Child:* - To ensure maximum space inside our lobby, we ask Customers with their children to place a Curbside Order with us! OPEN 8:00am - 10:00pm EVERYDAY The Nirvana Center is a prop 203 state licensed marijuana dispensary located in Tucson, Arizona. - FIRST TIME PATIENTS CANNOT PLACE A PICK UP-ORDER! - We carry edibles, flower, concentrates processed and manufactured with quality lab-testing. - We strive to associate our medicine with the most modern and innovative forms of cultivation and product development, because we want your experience with us to become the center of your own Nirvana. - Accepting Cash ONLY! - ATM is available. - Ample and secure parking. - Friendly and knowledgeable staff. - Most comfortable lobby in town. - Wide selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, cartridges, pre-rolls, and more! - Committed to providing top quality cannabis at affordable prices. - Committed to the comfort and service of the Arizona medical cannabis community.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 86
2209 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ
Send a message
Call 520-524-5821
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Nirvana Center - Tucson NOW OPEN

Show all photos

Promotions at Nirvana Center - Tucson NOW OPEN

Updates from Nirvana Center - Tucson NOW OPEN

64 Reviews of Nirvana Center - Tucson NOW OPEN

4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere