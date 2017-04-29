At NorCal Holistics we are passionate about providing our customers with the finest quality cannabis products at affordable prices. We are a State Licensed Delivery Only Dispensary operating in compliance with all current laws and regulations in the City of Sacramento. All of the products on our menu come from State Licensed manufacturers / distributors and are tested in compliance with all current state regulations. This means you can rest assured you are consistently getting safe, high quality cannabis products when you order from us. We truly care about every single patient and customer we serve and find it a privilege you chose to use our service for you cannabis needs. Call our friendly staff with any questions or assistance choosing the best medication for your health and wellness. WE ARE CASH ONLY FOR NEW CUSTOMERS! WE ACCEPT ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS VIA PAYTENDER FOR RETURNING CUSTOMERS ONLY SIGNUP@ PAYTENDER.COM About Us Welcome to NorCal Holistics! Below is a summary of anything and everything you might need to know to have an order delivered and how to take advantage of discounts as a loyal customer. If you have any questions, concerns, or need a recommendation please feel free to call or text one of our friendly & knowledgeable Budtenders. We pride ourselves on customer service and would love to hear your feedback. Ways to Order: - Phone: Fastest Response - Text: 2nd Fastest Response - Order Online: Please call to confirm your online order Email: Keep in mind this process can take a little longer. Please follow up call or text. TAXES: Our Menu Price include Excise Tax, however they do not include State Sales Tax (8.75%) or Local Cannabis Tax (4.0%). Calculate your out the door toal by adding 12.75% We charge a $5 delivery fee ontop of Tax. Ask your budtender how to get free delivery! How to Order for First Time Customers 1) Text a picture of your ID to our ph # listed above. Must be a State issued ID or a Passport. It can’t be expired. We do not accept DMV papers as a form of ID. 2) Text a picture of yourself holding the same ID. We do this once for all First Time Customers so we can ensure you are using your own ID. 3) Confirm the delivery address. Be specific. We need to know if your home is located in a gated community, if there is a gate code at your apartment complex, a building number, or any other directions so we can get your order to you faster. Please mention any special instructions or discretionary measures you'd like your driver to take. 4) Text your order including name, brand, & quantity. 5) Receive ETA & confirmed final total including delivery fee of $5. We are CASH ONLY! Loyalty Points On every purchase that you make, either on Potify or directly (call/text), you earn 3% cash back in loyalty points that you can use like a store credit in the future to save money off your orders! After your order is checked out it will be attached/credited to your account & all you have to do is ask about "points” for your next order! We are unable to combine loyalty points with Potify credit. We are also unable to use loyalty points with a coupon or any other promo- although if a promo or coupon is used, you still earn points for that order. You can use up to 20% in points worth of your subtotal for each order. All orders must still meet the minimum for delivery. Points must be applied by a Budtender & can’t be applied after your order is out for delivery. Coupons $5 1/8th Stamp Card | $5 Vape Cart Stamp Card | $5 Edible Stamp Card Get 1 Stamp per delivery containing the similar product. If your order contains flower, you can only get a stamp on a flower card and not an edible card. You gain 1 stamp per delivery, not per item (a ¼ of flower gets 1 stamp). It is your responsibility to remind your driver! After all boxes are filled you can redeem on an order that meets the minimum & we will add the staff choice of product on your card. You will be expected to text in a picture of your card that has been completed. Have the coupon ready to give to the driver. If you’d like a new card mention it to your Budtender. It is ok to combine cards if they are for the same type of product. $5 Off Coupon Mention while placing your order so the Budtender can apply the discount. Drivers can not apply discounts. Have the coupon ready to give to the driver. Penny Preroll Coupon Redeem 1 top shelf preroll for 1 penny (up to $10 value). Mention while placing your order so the Budtender can include the preroll. Drivers can not apply discounts. Have coupon ready to give the driver. We are unable to combine any discounts or promos of any kind. 1 Promo/discount per order. Other Discounts Veteran’s Discount We offer our Veteran’s 15% off of their order with confirmation of service (ID card or DD-214). We are unable to combine this discount with any promos or coupons. All orders must still meet the minimum for delivery. Next Day Order Discount We offer 10% off orders if you’d like to schedule your delivery one or more days in advance. We schedule appoints based on your address & our hours. Be sure to mention what time works well for you to your Budtender. We schedule either 30 or 60 minute windows for delivery. All orders must still meet the minimum for delivery. Appointment Policy We offer the option to be able to schedule a same or next day appointment for a time when you know you will be home. Our appointments are usually 30 to 60 minute windows depending on the time of day & your delivery address. We are unable to schedule any appointments between 5 pm & 10 pm due to Rush Hour. All orders placed after 5 pm will be given standard ETA for delivery. If needed we can hold your order until you know you will be available & then apply the standard ETA at that time. If the recipient is not present or unable to accept the order for any reason at the first attempt of the delivery, then the order will be cancelled for the day and we will not be able to offer scheduled appointments anymore. If for whatever reason you are unable to keep an appointment please call or text us ASAP. First Time Customer Deals We offer our First Time Customers ONE of the following options, depending on availability: 1 10mg edible for 1 penny or 1 Top Shelf Preroll, up to a $10 value, for 1 penny or FREE Delivery ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ What to Expect After Placing Your Order We are cash only! We do not accept any type of card, check, or payment app. Drivers carry $20 in change, they do not carry coin change. If you need additional change please mention it to your Budtender so accommodations can be made. Have your physical ID in hand & ready to show the driver - even if you have ordered before. When the driver is on their way, you will get a text with a tracking link so you can see their location. After receiving this text, you will be able to communicate with your driver directly via text or call. (Similar to DoorDash/Uber/Lyft) Exchange/Refund Policy All sales are final, we do not offer refunds. We do not exchange flower. Any exchanges must be on unopened products & within 24 hours of purchasing. Please read our full Return Exchange Policy on our website. ***The above information is an original document of NorCal Holistics Inc. and should not be duplicated or copied for other business or personal use.*** WE CHARGE A $5 DELIVERY FEE ON ORDERS UNDER $100, $125, $150 Depending on address _____________________________________________________ $30 Minimum (FREE Delivery when you spend $100 ) Roseville Rocklin Citrus Heights _____________________________________________________ $50 Minimum (FREE Delivery when you spend $125 ) Granite Bay Loomis Lincoln Carmichael Arden - Arcade Orangevale Fair Oaks Antelope North Highlands _____________________________________________________ $80 Minimum (FREE Delivery when you spend $150 ) Downtown/Midtown Sacramento South Sac Elk Grove Rancho Cordova Auburn Folsom Penryn El Dorado Hills _____________________________________________________