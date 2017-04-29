I was genuinely very impressed by this company. I've never used a service before that has excelled in all areas that are important to me. Normally with most dispensaries or delivery services you can get good flower at a cheap price but you usually give up good service or vice versa. However these folks give great service, they have terrific and affordable flower not to mention their knowledgeable staff. A+ all around. It's beyond easy to get registered with them and my delivery quote time was accurate and very prompt. I'm so happy I've finally found a reliable delivery service with AMAZING FLOWER so I no longer have to make the trek to Sacramento every few days.