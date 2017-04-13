JimmyDiesel
Got some canamo wax and i know its more of a value tier but to no be able to get it off of the paper at all isnt value tier its beat you out your money tier. Got some wax here yesterday and its a total waste of my money. You guys should take them off the shelf.
Hey JimmyDiesel, we appreciate your feedback. We're looking into this, and looks like the wax you are talking about is more of a sugar wax instead of a harder shatter. We've told our patient advisers to make sure they tell patients that this is the consistency of that particular product, but we're sorry it wasn't what you expected. If you have issues with any of our products, please call the shop and talk to one of our managers, they are happy to help answer any questions you may have!