nuEra Chicago (Recreational)
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
nuEra Chicago (Recreational)
Welcome to a new era of cannabis. Cannabis in the new era is safer, higher quality and available in more product variety than ever before. We have FREE PARKING at our W. North Street Chicago location which is located right off the I-90 highway in Chicago, Illinois. We are within walking distance of the North/Clybourn Redline Stop and the Damen Blueline Stop. Customers in Bucktown Oldtown, Wicker Park, Logan Square, Northside, River West, Downtown, and Noble Square are invited to explore their range of dispensary products. nuEra also welcomes West Loop, Fulton River, Gold Coast, Ukranian Village, and Lincoln Park customers to find relief at our dispensary.
Leafly member since 2020
Hours and Info (CT)
Photos of nuEra Chicago (Recreational)
Deals at nuEra Chicago (Recreational)
Come to nuEra within 30 days of becoming a patient and receive $100 of discounts to offset the expense of your 1 year registration! Also good for patients recertifying after September 1st 2021
*Must be used within the first 30 days of registration with the State and is good for $25 off of a $100 purchase over 4 visits total.
nuEra offers a 10% discount on dispensary products to all Veterans of our Armed Forces. In order to get that discount you must show proof of Veteran status and have a customer profile made in our POS system with your customer information (name, number, birthdate).
*10% Veteran discount does not stack or combine with other special product discounts. Whichever is the greater discount will be applied.