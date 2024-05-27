546 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]
Welcome to nuEra, DeKalb's newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, conveniently situated near Interstate 88 and near Northern Illinois University. Accessible from Cortland, Sycamore, Rochelle and Rockford we cater to a diverse clientele seeking quality cannabis. Our experienced budtenders are ready to guide you through our extensive, locally-sourced product range. We are committed to providing exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 1
818 West Lincoln Highway, Space #7, DeKalb, IL
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
12pm - 9pm
tuesday
12pm - 9pm
wednesday
12pm - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9:45pm
friday
11am - 9:45pm
saturday
11am - 9:45pm
Photos of nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]
Show all photos