nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]
nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]
dispensary
Recreational

nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]

DeKalb, IL
624.7 miles away
Loading...
546 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]

Welcome to nuEra, DeKalb's newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, conveniently situated near Interstate 88 and near Northern Illinois University. Accessible from Cortland, Sycamore, Rochelle and Rockford we cater to a diverse clientele seeking quality cannabis. Our experienced budtenders are ready to guide you through our extensive, locally-sourced product range. We are committed to providing exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
818 West Lincoln Highway, Space #7, DeKalb, IL
Send a message
Call 7792702054
Visit website
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
12pm - 9pm
tuesday
12pm - 9pm
wednesday
12pm - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9:45pm
friday
11am - 9:45pm
saturday
11am - 9:45pm

Photos of nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]

Show all photos

0 Reviews of nuEra DeKalb [Open Now!]