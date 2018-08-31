Austing36
Overall great atmosphere, selection and staff! Helps make the selection process much easier
4.6
10 reviews
This place is awesome. They’re are knowledgeable and friendly, taking the time to understand what you really need and giving you some great recommendations along the way.
The dispensary itself is fine, though parking in the area is so so. My complaint is the lack of knowledge of the actual staff, their menu online is not great wish they updated it on leafy, the info on their website is not very thorough, which would be fine if the staff knew more when you were there. Sales aren't that great, would rather they had a loyalty program like the previous dispensaries I've tried to earn discounts on stuff I actual want. Has potential, needs some work.
There is no parking what so ever. I called and asked about parking and NuMeds response was "we have a ton of parking" Absolutely False! I had to walk over a block in the freezing rain. NuMeds prices are extremely high compared to other locations. The Menu on Leafly is absolutely wrong and NuMed does not carry half of the listed menu items. The staff was very friendly, but their knowledge was zero. The atmosphere is very strange. Once you check in your shoved in a over crowded holding tank(room) that has four seats. The holding room is always over packed and the wait is horrible! Because of this it's not an enjoyable experience. This place has potential, but consedering the parking situation and the Super high prices I honestly dont know how long they will survive. I'm writing this review after five visits over a two Month period.
Friendly staff and great selection. They always have some kind of sale going on and you can usually expect some freebies which is a nice touch. They carry Cresco products as well as some other brands which have been fun to explore.
For the first medical dispensary I’ve been to, these guys have exceeded any expectations I might have had! Evan and Andie are great, they always know how to take care of your needs and gives you budget friendly options if needed. They are beyond friendly and really care about taking care of you. Being new to medical Cannabis, I would recommend this place to anyone who is looking for a more welcoming experience.
Really enjoyed my first experience at NuMed. This was my first time visiting a dispensary in Illinois. The store is very clean and modern. Every person I encountered was extremely friendly. Evan was very knowledgeable and gave me really good information on the options available. This dispensary is great. I have no complaints whatsoever. A+
Very professional staff. Made me feel welcome, comfortable, and safe. Security walked me to my car after my visit.
So, this morning I woke up and looked and noticed that my medication was a little low and with the work week ahead it was required that I leave on a polar expedition here in Chicago and head to NuMed. I was excited that they appeared to have gotten a strain I have really wanted to try in gram amounts. Alas, when I got there they realized they had made a mistake. No big deal I thought, the prices and selection more then made up for it (its not the biggest in Chicago, but its still very good and I have a feeling will continue to grow). I let them know things happen. Holy moly! Did they more then make up for the mistake. Lots of extras. It was very much appreciated but not needed. I recommend this place to others. One thing I forgot to ask about was specials.
Extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I am so happy to have chosen this dispensary!