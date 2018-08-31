JaySizzle on May 29, 2019

There is no parking what so ever. I called and asked about parking and NuMeds response was "we have a ton of parking" Absolutely False! I had to walk over a block in the freezing rain. NuMeds prices are extremely high compared to other locations. The Menu on Leafly is absolutely wrong and NuMed does not carry half of the listed menu items. The staff was very friendly, but their knowledge was zero. The atmosphere is very strange. Once you check in your shoved in a over crowded holding tank(room) that has four seats. The holding room is always over packed and the wait is horrible! Because of this it's not an enjoyable experience. This place has potential, but consedering the parking situation and the Super high prices I honestly dont know how long they will survive. I'm writing this review after five visits over a two Month period.