Last updated:
Flower
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Oak City Dispensary
We specialize in premium, THCa flower, with over 30 Strains, curated for quality, aroma, and terpene-rich flavor. Step into a warm, botanical-inspired space where knowledgeable staff guide you through our hand-selected strains, lab-tested for purity and transparency. Whether you’re exploring new aromas or seeking your perfect flower, we bring nature, quality, and community together in one elevated experience.
Leafly member since 2025
- 2424 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC
- call 9195941369
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 3
- credit carddebit cardcash
- ATMStorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 8pm ET
Photos of Oak City Dispensary
Promotions at Oak City Dispensary
Updates from Oak City Dispensary
4 Reviews of Oak City Dispensary
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
t........o
October 8, 2025
This Was My First Time Here And Immediately Received Immaculate Customer Service , Very Friendly And Welcoming Staff I Love This Place Will Definitely Keep Coming Back They Deserve 5 Stars From Everyone Best Shop In Raleigh
m........m
October 10, 2025
Best quality dispensary in the 919 area
o........h
October 10, 2025
Flowers amazing.
G........g
August 14, 2025
I didn't care for the wall color, but the flower was incredible! great pricing on product, and really friendly staff!