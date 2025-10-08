4 Reviews of Oak City Dispensary
t........o
October 8, 2025
This Was My First Time Here And Immediately Received Immaculate Customer Service , Very Friendly And Welcoming Staff I Love This Place Will Definitely Keep Coming Back They Deserve 5 Stars From Everyone Best Shop In Raleigh
m........m
October 10, 2025
Best quality dispensary in the 919 area
o........h
October 10, 2025
Flowers amazing.
G........g
August 14, 2025
I didn't care for the wall color, but the flower was incredible! great pricing on product, and really friendly staff!