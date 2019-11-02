Follow
Deals
Happy Hour
Daily from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. $2 off any regular priced eighth $4 off any regular priced quarter
***ONLY APPLIES TO REGLUAR PRICED EIGHTHS***
All Products
sour cookies
from Unknown Brand
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
raw glue
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
sour gelato
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guicy Banger
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Duck tape
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black jack
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
kaya's koffee
from Unknown Brand
23.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
jack herer
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Baccara
from Unknown Brand
19.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgy Treats
from Unknown Brand
30.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem OG
from Unknown Brand
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Tsunami
from Unknown Brand
0.66%
THC
13%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scotts OG
from Unknown Brand
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vader
from Unknown Brand
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Vader OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wifi
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lambs bread honey comb
from White Label Extracts
72.98%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
West coast sour diesel
from Unknown Brand
66.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Obama X PHK
from HUSH
59.3%
THC
1.61%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
fire alien urkle
from HUSH
63.9%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
sunset sherbet live resin
from Unknown Brand
62.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
gorilla champagne diamonds
from Flapjax Extracts
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
cookies and cream zombie resin
from Unknown Brand
68.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Maui Jack sauce
from Flapjax Extracts
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Black Diesel 1G Cartridge
from Select Elite
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diesel
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Orekron Black Lotus 1G Cartridge
from OreKron (Oregon)
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lotus
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blackberry Cream 1G Cartridge
from Winberry Farms
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez Weekender
from Select Oil
89.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$200.3 G
In-store only
Blueberry Northern Lights Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
70.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bowie Kush Sugar Sauce
from Clay Wolf
69.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush 2.0 Gems 'n Juice
from Funk Extracts
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Chem Sour Snow 1G Cartridge
from OreKron (Oregon)
78.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cherry Chem x Original Glue Hash Rosin
from Oregon Genetics
72.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie Live Resin
from Oregon Genetics
68.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Cinx - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
67.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Citrus Sap 1G Cartridge
from Select Elite
42.6%
THC
42%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Disco Funk 0.5G Pax Era Pod
from Buddies Brand
74.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$36½ g
In-store only
