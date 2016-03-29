Rezznik
The two budtenders working were super nice and very knowledgeable. First time in but the place was very chill and relaxed. 4.20$ prerolls were also dope. Will be shopping again
4.8
10 reviews
The gentlemen working here definitely knew their stuff, and the flower they helped me pick out was top notch. I've been to all the dispensaries in seaside and this is the one I plan to keep coming back to.
The staff new their product really well and were friendly and easy to talk to
They make it super easy to find what you need or want. Compassionate and Friendly. Just what you need. Great products!! Good deals!!
Super helpful and friendly staff!
Great service
super helpful cool dudes
stopped by and picked up 2 grams for my 21st bday! nice service and great smelling weed! was a great experience and would love to come back again!
Cool shop, nice staff.
Super cool spot, right next to many local shops and resturants. The products and selection are wonderful, AMAZING prices and ELEQUANT KNOWLEDGABLE staff. I have never had a bad time purchasing cannabis here and am thankful for the time the budtenders spent with me while asking questions about different local growers, pesticide use and product evaluation. Really top notch. Plus the deals and prices are really good, not super cheap and not real expensive perfectly priced for what i needed. I have seen the busy aspects and the slow days and the attention eqxh member gives the customer or walk in tourist is beautiful. We need more staff like you and shops in the industry. ;) I hope this shop stays the way you are and just as i have experienced for all clientele. <3 chels