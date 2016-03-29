Fluerdefree on August 31, 2019

Super cool spot, right next to many local shops and resturants. The products and selection are wonderful, AMAZING prices and ELEQUANT KNOWLEDGABLE staff. I have never had a bad time purchasing cannabis here and am thankful for the time the budtenders spent with me while asking questions about different local growers, pesticide use and product evaluation. Really top notch. Plus the deals and prices are really good, not super cheap and not real expensive perfectly priced for what i needed. I have seen the busy aspects and the slow days and the attention eqxh member gives the customer or walk in tourist is beautiful. We need more staff like you and shops in the industry. ;) I hope this shop stays the way you are and just as i have experienced for all clientele. <3 chels