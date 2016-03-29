Follow
Oasis Cannabis - Seaside
503-738-9105
Happy Hour
Daily from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. $2 off any regular priced eighth $4 off any regular priced quarter
***ONLY APPLIES TO REGLUAR PRICED EIGHTHS***
Munchie Monday
10 percent off all edibles
Tincture Tuesday
10 percent off all tinctures
Wax Wednesday
10 percent off all concentrate
Topical Thursday
10 percent off all topicals
Flower Friday
$1 gram of choice, when you purchase a top tier eighth
VapeDay Saturday
10 percent off all cartridges
CBD Sunday
10 percent off all CBD products