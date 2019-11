PUREVIBEvape on February 25, 2019

Superstore? This place is a Cannabis EMPORIUM!I am super impressed with everything about my experience @ Oasis. Brad, Bryan, and the entire Oasis Cannabis Superstore crew have gone out of their way to be kind & helpful each and every time I've visited this amazing store! This shop has its really cool daily VIBE on point! As you enter the shop it just continues to unfold with their super impressive variety of all things Cannabis. The deals and specials here are like none other; you'll want to check this superstore out TODAY! PUREVIBE is a super huge fan of Oasis Cannabis Superstore!