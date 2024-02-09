Off The Charts - San Francisco
Off The Charts - San Francisco
dispensary

San FranciscoCalifornia
2408.2 miles away
1333 products

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

Clone

Seeds

About this dispensary

Exceptional Customer Service, Unbeatable Prices, HUGE Selection, those are only a few things that Off The Charts offers. A vast selection combined with excellent customer service and our LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE allow us to utilize our passion to educate and satisfy each individual who enters through our doors. What sets us apart from other dispensaries? Our ability to make everyone feel like family. As a family-owned and family-run establishment, we take pride in providing our visitors with a home away from home feeling.

879 Bryant Street San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Call 4156559367
Visit website
License C12-0000510-LIC
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

