WE ARE OPEN! First Time Customers Get %25 off Entire Purchase 2nd Time Customers Get %20 off Entire Purchase CASH ONLY Freaky Friday Happy Hour - 8am-12pm All Flower, Vapes And Concentrates 25% Off 710 Sale All Vapes 25% Off - Though July 31st* All Concentrates 25% Off - Through July 31st* Flower Deals Ember Valley - Buy Any 8th / Get a Preroll for $1 Foxworthy Farms - Buy Any 8th / Get an 8th for $1 Pacific Stone - Buy Any 8th / Get an 8th for $1 High 90s - Buy Any 8th / Get a Preroll For $1 Fumee - Buy Any Preroll / Get a Preroll For $1 Humo - Buy Any Humo / Get an 8th for $1 Concentrate Deals Moxie MX Concentrates - Buy 1 / Get 1 Sauce gram for $1 - While Supplies Last Brand Deals POW - Vapes, Flower and Concentrates - 25% Off - While Supplies Last *Please Ask Budtender to claim deal. Upcoming Brand P.A.D's July 27th - Cosmic Fog - 6pm-9pm July 29th - Lucy Goosey - 5pm-8pm July 30th - Raffle Day! -- Wonderbrett - 2pm-4pm Sauce - 12pm-1pm﻿ True Classic 12pm-3pm Galaxy - 5pm-7pm Friendly Farms - 10am-12pm

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.