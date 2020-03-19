263 products
$0
$280
Corona Lay Off Discount
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/2/2020
If you are a service industry worker and have been laid off due to the corona virus, please, let us know and we will give you 20% off your purchase. We are all in this together!
Cannot be combined with any other offers of discounts
Staff picks
Golden Goat $280 / OZ
from Garden First Cannabis
27.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
White Label Extracts - Jack Herer x Jack Frost 1G Cartridge
from White Label Extracts
64.47%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Fruit Lust - Sour Lemon 1g Cart
from The CO2 Company
73.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Lemons
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Cherry Chem $90 / OZ
from BestBudz
17.5%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Platinum Yeti $90 / OZ
from ITEM 9
23.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Yeti
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$901 ounce
Lemon Kush $120 / OZ
from ITEM 9
20.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Zgeist $120 / OZ
from ITEM 9
17.72%
THC
0%
CBD
ZeitGeist
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chocolope $60 / OZ
from ITEM 9
16.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$33¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
White Tahoe C**kies $75 / OZ
from Alta Crest
23.6%
THC
1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Clown Royal $120 / OZ
from MW Labs
21.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Rhubard Pie $220 / OZ
from Cold Frame Farms
18.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Rhubarb Pie
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Pie Hoe $120 / OZ
from Leap Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Rose City Diesel $60 / OZ
from ITEM 9
14.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose City Diesel
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$33¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
White 99 $180 / OZ
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
27.38%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
99 Problems $180 / OZ
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Orange Cookies MAC $280/OZ
from MW Labs
23.4%
THC
20%
CBD
Orange Cookies MAC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue City Diesel $280 / OZ
from Wykanush Cannabis
27.35%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Bowie Kush Shake $40 / OZ
from BestBudz
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Bowie Kush
Strain
$25½ ounce
$25½ ounce
$401 ounce
Bowie Kush $60 / OZ
from BestBudz
15.8%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Bowie Kush
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$33¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Sunset Sherbet $75 / OZ
from Alta Crest
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Cherry Chem $75 / OZ
from Alta Crest
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Deadhead OG $75 / OZ
from Alta Crest
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Zkittles $90 / OZ
from Vertical Extent
17.55%
THC
1.02%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$901 ounce
Fire OG $60 / OZ
from Alta Crest
22.1%
THC
0.85%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$33¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Purple Terps $90 / OZ
from Attis Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Terps
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$50½ ounce
$901 ounce
Purple Punch $75 / OZ
from Leap Farms
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$901 ounce
Body Of God $120 / OZ
from LEAP FARMS
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Body of God
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
You Are Grape $75 / OZ
from LEAP FARMS
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
You Are Grape
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$27¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Serious Huckleberry $120 / OZ
from LEAP FARMS
18.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Serious Huckleberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Black Dog $120 / OZ
from Medicinal Roots
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Dog
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Clementine $120 / OZ
from Medicinal Roots
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Berzerker $120 / OZ
from Medicinal Roots
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Berzerker
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Snowman $150 / OZ
from Kana Farms
25.02%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Snowman
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Mumbles $150 / OZ
from Green Leaf Lab
18.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mumbles
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Do-si-Dos $150 / OZ
from Best Budz Farms
21.13%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
White Tahoe C**kies $220 / OZ
from TJ's Gardens
21.86%
THC
0.7%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Samoas $220 / OZ
from TJ's Gardens
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Pure Essential $220 / OZ
from Cold Frame Farms
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Essentials
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Ice Cream Man $220 / OZ
from Cold Frame Farms
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
MK Ultra $220 / OZ
from TJ's Gardens
20.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
