Lunachic425 on November 25, 2018

There are only two places in town I shop and Oregon Cannabis Outlet is one of them. I will be honest, I am particular and the other place usually has the herb that I want most, but you have Jessel rocking it here. She always takes the time to find my perfect strain with me.She has learned my flavor profile preferences and remembers me everytime. That is a special skill when tons of people come in every day. I am not a regular so it is extra special to be remembered. Your prices are super competitive and sometimes that shows in the strains available. So when I am searching for a real bell ringer, they win. But if I am just shopping for the daily grind, I come see you so that I can get the best service.