avm85
came in for the mix n match deal they have for an Oz, im pretty sure mix means more then 2, only allowed to mix to strains. doesnt say that anywhere on your ads the flower here and like more of oregon is over priced and low quality
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
came in for the mix n match deal they have for an Oz, im pretty sure mix means more then 2, only allowed to mix to strains. doesnt say that anywhere on your ads the flower here and like more of oregon is over priced and low quality
Place was crawling with people and only one woman in the whole building tending anything. They also advertise deals on a 20$ oz that was either trim or really bad shake. I know not to expect much from low thc deals but not brown leafy crumble. I got in and milled around for a while with no id check. Didn't feel great about it so I left.
You can't beat these guys' prices. I bought an ounce of Gelato for $60 out the door. Inrecible
I went in looking for some rso/fse options and the two budtenders helping me totally went above and beyond (helping me figure exactly what would work best for my needs, and researching something when they didn't have the answer - so much respect for that). Great customer service! Great atmosphere. Thanks guys! I will be back for sure. Check this shop out!
The quality of flower has decreased. Also would like to take a moment to review the management staff. We used to frequent this store and its other location but will not be spending our ample allowance in these stores anymore. We will also make certain to inform others of the business practices. Your hiring managers are deficient in acquiring and maintaining quality staff. Sneaky and deceitful, your company has promoted staff that hurt your reputation and fired the kindest, most knowledgeable budtenders. Shame on you.
I’m a HUGE fan of this location. Daquan, Izzy, Laura...hell ALL the staff are top shelf at their craft. For the last few months I have literally walked in and said “I’ll buy whatever you recommend” Their recommendations are usually somewhere in the $50-$60/oz range and it’s always fire!
This is my favorite place to buy anything from! Great staff and an excellent selection with good prices!
GREAT place, prices, location, and staff! Always find something new when I come in and never disappointed. Nicest and knowledgeable staff. Both locations rock! Definitely worth the drive from Blue River!!!
There are only two places in town I shop and Oregon Cannabis Outlet is one of them. I will be honest, I am particular and the other place usually has the herb that I want most, but you have Jessel rocking it here. She always takes the time to find my perfect strain with me.She has learned my flavor profile preferences and remembers me everytime. That is a special skill when tons of people come in every day. I am not a regular so it is extra special to be remembered. Your prices are super competitive and sometimes that shows in the strains available. So when I am searching for a real bell ringer, they win. But if I am just shopping for the daily grind, I come see you so that I can get the best service.
great deals and amazing staff.