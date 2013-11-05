laurynw on April 19, 2017

I will shop here again.and I will recommend them...for anything but flower. I stopped in for some Golden Fleece trim (which was on the online menu) but they were sold out. I ended up getting some Harambe shake instead, which wasn't what I was after but it will do. I also wanted to get the 9lb Hammer but the budtender encouraged me to try the Sour Grapefruit instead which I did like. HOWEVER! They sell prepackaged bags of flower. They aren't sealed (beyond a ziploc) and there is no moisture control mechanism inside. I have some 24.6% THC premium stuff that is totally dry. It crumbled as I tried to load it. I am going to save it and put it in my Nova to decarb it and make tiny batches of tincture because smoking is would require reviving it with som Boveda pouches. And that's an inferior solution IMO. If they changed their storage/packaging system to something that maintained freshness better I would frequent them more. They have good looking clones and a variety of other things so they are really a one stop shop...but dried up flower isn't worth $12/g.