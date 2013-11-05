foamcorner
The budtender that's always in here in the evenings when I go in is awesome, always helps me quickly, great recommendations, friendly, and talks a little bit of Netflix with me on the way. Always good vibes and good products here
This is the best store so far I've been to in town. I just moved into this area from the other side of town and while those shops were great this shop has a great selection of flower and edibles. Their staff is top notch with their knowledge and are always friendly. I can happily say that while I live here there is no reason for me to go anywhere else. Keep up the good work guys.
first time stopping in and gotta say it was a great experience. I'm definitely going back
Big Bummer - the clones GG12 and Girl Scout cookies are both deformed and will probably not produce any useable buds.
Bummer. Both Sour Diesel clones I purchased from this dispensary are definitely not Sour Diesel. They are some weird, unusable Indica strain. Oh well, it was just my 2017 grow. No biggie, right?
Overgrown clones everywhere, gave the store an odd funky smell. Tons of selection but it's all mediocre. Staff is incredibly friendly and honest. Better options around town though
Wide variety that isn't the greatest. Decent amount of clones most of the year, even for Eugene. The staff is pushy with sales.
I will shop here again.and I will recommend them...for anything but flower. I stopped in for some Golden Fleece trim (which was on the online menu) but they were sold out. I ended up getting some Harambe shake instead, which wasn't what I was after but it will do. I also wanted to get the 9lb Hammer but the budtender encouraged me to try the Sour Grapefruit instead which I did like. HOWEVER! They sell prepackaged bags of flower. They aren't sealed (beyond a ziploc) and there is no moisture control mechanism inside. I have some 24.6% THC premium stuff that is totally dry. It crumbled as I tried to load it. I am going to save it and put it in my Nova to decarb it and make tiny batches of tincture because smoking is would require reviving it with som Boveda pouches. And that's an inferior solution IMO. If they changed their storage/packaging system to something that maintained freshness better I would frequent them more. They have good looking clones and a variety of other things so they are really a one stop shop...but dried up flower isn't worth $12/g.
We are sorry to hear about the dry flower. Ordinarily our small batch prepackaging is prepared frequently enough so that moisture loss is not an issue, this case appears to be an anomaly. With respect to the menu, we have had recurring and continuous problems with leafly and we have found that despite our best efforts, it is notoriously unreliable. We appreciate your feedback and take it seriously. It would be a pleasure to have another opportunity for us to provide you with the service and quality products our customers have come to expect. Thank you again for your feedback. -TPWC Management
Great service, great atmosphere, poor quality on clones. We got (expensive) clones from here only to discover they have white powdery mold and spider mites! Won't shop here for clones again.
We are sorry to hear about your experience. Because clones are a considerable percentage of our sales, we receive a considerable amount of traffic from individuals coming from a variety of grow sites. We do our best to keep our clones healthy and mite/mildew free, but given that we cannot prevent contamination from outside sources there are occasions when our plants will be infected by our visitors. We apologize for you inconvenience and disappointment, and hope we can have another opportunity to serve you. -TPWC Management