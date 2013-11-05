Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We proudly carry clones year-round for all your cannabis growing needs! Over 30 strains available, from our trusted growers. Stop by to pick out your next immature cannabis plant, today! Can't make it in today? No need to worry - give us a call and we'll happily put your clones on hold for 24hr.
Legal purchase limit of 4 clones per customer, per day.
2020 Loyalty Program
***Check back soon for updates on our new loyalty program!***
10% off all items
10% off all day, everyday, for Seniors, Veterans, and Students (with valid idenitification)!
Edible Mondays
Save 10% off our selection of delicious edibles!
(20% off for Students/Seniors/Veterans)
Tincture Tuesdays
Save 10% off our selection of herbal tinctures! (20% off for Students/Seniors/Veterans)
Cartridge Wednesdays
Save 10% off all cartridges! (20% off for Students/Seniors/Veterans)
Topical Thursdays
Save 10% off our selection of topicals! (20% off for Students/Seniors/Veterans)
Flower Friday
Save 10% off all top-shlef flower (valid on $12+ grams)! (20% off for Students/Seniors/Veterans)