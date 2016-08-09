grashack22
Great staff but also overcharge for some strains. Perk- carry growers haven’t heard befor. 👍
4.6
10 reviews
Grams that are 12 here are 7 - 8 in town at other shops guess you didnt get the memo
So very knowledgeable. They Recommended the perfect medication for me. If u want to feel a certain way just tell the bartender and they’re so knowledgeable they will help you get the exact results you were looking for they did for me.
so i used to really like coming here on Saturdays for the oil deal but when i came in for it for some reason now the $15 oil is not apart of that deal? i went back to the leafly to see if i didnt ready the saturday deal right. no where does it say that the 15$oil is not apart of that deal and i drove from the other side of town to get there too smh... very disappointed i went to higher grounds where the deals are what they say.
We so sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you, we would like to extend a 10% discount for you to use on any future purchase, we look forward to helping you again!
This store has the best service I have ever had. The people are so helpful & nice. I have been to a lot of stores& this one is by far my favorite. I get awesome deals & I love love this store! Consistently Awesome!
knowledgeable and frendly
glad I'm back over on this side of town. great place
Great staff, excellent quality, and great atmosphere. They do seem to lack on different types of wax, but that may have just been a day where they were sold out of them. Overall, I highly recommend this dispensary.
I loved their prices
We are glad you were pleased with our prices, we are always changing and adapting to keep up with the current prices in the market. Thank you for leaving us a review. OGR Staff
I just purchased a $15 gram of Cherry Pie BHO produced by "Les DEGENERATE Brand" and I want to say this is, without doubt, the worst oil I have ever purchased from a dispensary. I am truly appalled that they would buy/sell a batch of oil that has been blasted at least twice. The oil is very dark green around the edges and is black in thicker amounts. It tastes like straight chlorophyll and has little to no effect whatsoever. I had to consume 3x normal normal amount to experience any effects. I have extracted enough oil to know what a 2nd or 3rd run tastes and looks like, this is exactly that. I mean, it is only $15, but if I would have taken a look at it first and smelled all the chlorophyll, I would have never purchased this product. I sincerely hope the other $15 gram selection has more quality control than whoever purchased this batch of throwaway oil. Other than that, Oregon's Green rush is a beautiful, well-presented dispensary with a good selection of strains and products to choose from. They do have a small, but beautiful flower collection always stocked. Just be weary about those $15 BHO grams...