432 on March 29, 2018

I just purchased a $15 gram of Cherry Pie BHO produced by "Les DEGENERATE Brand" and I want to say this is, without doubt, the worst oil I have ever purchased from a dispensary. I am truly appalled that they would buy/sell a batch of oil that has been blasted at least twice. The oil is very dark green around the edges and is black in thicker amounts. It tastes like straight chlorophyll and has little to no effect whatsoever. I had to consume 3x normal normal amount to experience any effects. I have extracted enough oil to know what a 2nd or 3rd run tastes and looks like, this is exactly that. I mean, it is only $15, but if I would have taken a look at it first and smelled all the chlorophyll, I would have never purchased this product. I sincerely hope the other $15 gram selection has more quality control than whoever purchased this batch of throwaway oil. Other than that, Oregon's Green rush is a beautiful, well-presented dispensary with a good selection of strains and products to choose from. They do have a small, but beautiful flower collection always stocked. Just be weary about those $15 BHO grams...