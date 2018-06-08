Follow
Pharm to Table - North
541-500-8606
Wisdom Discount
Valid 8/6/2018
Seniors 65 or over with ID receive a 10% discount
Must present ID for discount.
Veteran Discount
Valid 8/6/2018
We offer a 10% discounts for Veterans
Must present Veteran ID for discount. Must be the Veteran ID holder to receive discount, not a family member.
Industry Discount
Valid 8/6/2018
10% discount for valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit card holders. Customers must present their valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit (with the name matching their ID) in order to redeem this discount. This discount cannot be combined with other discounts
Medical Monday
Medical Mondays will offer patients and caregivers with a valid OMMP card a 10% discount every Monday!
Patients that qualify for discounts like Veteran, or Wisdom, can receive a max of 15% off.