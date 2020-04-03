362 products
Reefer a Friend🧘♀️🧘♂️
If you 💚 PRC, share the love with your friends! For each new patient you bring to PRC, you will receive a free pre roll of your choice. Sharing Caring!
All Products
AGENT ORANGE EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$453.7 g
In-store only
GELATO
from TRUE HARVEST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
MONDAY DRIVER EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
BANANA MAC EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
SHERBHEAD
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46.043.7 g
In-store only
JENNYS KUSH HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110½ oz
In-store only
CLEMENTINE HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110½ oz
In-store only
MK ULTRA HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE EIGHTH
from MUV
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
PLUM DRIVER EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
TARDIS
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tardis
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
MISS USA
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
PURPLE APRICOT GRAM
from MUV
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
WHITE FIRE OG EIGHTH
from Crescent Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
WHITE FIRE OG GRAM
from Crescent Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
PATTY CAKE EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
ORANGE APRICOT X MAC HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110½ oz
In-store only
GREASE MONKEY HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
DR. WHO HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
COOKIES AND CREAM HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
KOSHER SKUNK GRAM
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
SUNNY MAC EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
AMF OG HALF
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$110½ oz
In-store only
CLEMENTINE EIGHTH
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
CLEMENTINE GRAM
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
COMMERCE CITY KUSH
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DOSIDOS
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46.043.7 g
In-store only
GROMULAN GRAM
from Crescent Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GG #4 EIGHTH
from NECTAR FARMS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$453.7 g
In-store only
ICE CREAM CAKE EIGHTH
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GHOST TRAIN HAZE 8TH
from Crescent Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
GHOST TRAIN HAZE GRAM
from Crescent Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
AK-1995
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
CORNBREAD
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
GOLDEN LEMONS
from TRUE HARVEST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE GRAM
from MUV
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
SKULL CAP
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
LEMON TREE
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PURPLE APRICOT EIGHTH
from MUV
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
KOSHER SKUNK EIGHTH
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
