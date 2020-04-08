284 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 220
Show All 63
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
Thursdays:
15% off Topicals
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Thursdays:
15% off Topicals
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Staff picks
Curious Jorge #7
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
32.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Curious Jorge
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Arm Farm: THC Adabinol Cannabis Syrup (120mL)
from Dirty Arm Farm
980mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Assorted Flavors
Strain
$100OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Dirty Arm Farm: GMO Garlic Cookies (0.5g)
from Dirty Arm Farm
74.8%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$38.33OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
Scary Cherry
from Oregon Roots
24.67%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Scary Cherry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stella Blue
from East Fork Cultivars
5.84%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Stella Blue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zweet Inzanity
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Zweet Inzanity
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Crasher #8
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
26.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cake Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Haze
from WE OG
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Baby Stewie/ Herijuana || Phresh Deals
from LEAP FARMS
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Baby Stewie/ Herijuana
Strain
$5.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker #4
from Lucky Lion
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dogwalker #4
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slymer || Phresh Deals
from Capital Cannabis
19.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Slymer
Strain
$5.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Lucky Lion
26.02%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
28.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Lava #1 || Bulk Bud (7 gram minimum)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Lava #10
Strain
$25.2¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
22.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
91 Sisters #6
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
31.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
91 Sisters
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Andromeda #18 || Phresh Deals
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
20.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Andromeda
Strain
$5.041 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
23.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Louise - Bulk B Bud (7g MINIMUM)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Louise
Strain
$25.2¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Breath
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
21.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beehive Extracts: Blue Moose Badder (1g)
from Beehive Extracts
73.75%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Blue Moose
Strain
$32OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Electuary: Dogwalker (1g)
from Echo Electuary
643.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$40OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Electuary: Sour Diesel (1g)
from Echo Electuary
615.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$44.17OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Happy Cabbage: Utopia Cold Hash Rosin (1g)
from Happy Cabbage Farms
34.02%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Utopia Cold
Strain
$60OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Higher Cultures: Lemon Meringue Live Resin Sugar (1g)
from Higher Cultures
72.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$30OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Higher Cultures: Orange Creamsicle Canary Diamonds (1g)
from Higher Cultures
85.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$40OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Higher Cultures: Sour Tsunami CBD Live Resin Sugar (1g)
from Higher Cultures
0.8%
THC
76.1%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$35OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Karma Pearls: Orange Cookies (1g)
from Karma Originals
381.7mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$20OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin: Lemongrass (1g)
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$20OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
White Label Extracts: Mac 1 x Cookies n Cream Shatter (1g)
from White Label Extracts
72.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1 x Cookies n Cream
Strain
$20OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Mana Extracts: Lengendary Tartuken Shatter
from Mana Extracts
68.3%
THC
3.16%
CBD
Lengendary Tartuken
Strain
$16.67OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Mana Extracts: Guicy Banger Shatter (1g)
from Mana Extracts
79.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy Banger
Strain
$16.67OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Factory: Harle Tsu x Harlequin CBD Live Resin(1g)
from Dab Factory
12.64%
THC
49.13%
CBD
Harle Tsu x Harlequi
Strain
$16.67OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Elephant Extracts: Garlic Cookies (1g)
from Elephant Extracts
76.56%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$24OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Elephant Extracts: Forbidden Hammer (1g)
from Elephant Extracts
69.8%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Forbidden Hammer
Strain
$24OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts: Black Cherry Whine (1g)
from Emerald Extracts
62.6%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Black Cherry Whine
Strain
$12.5OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
OreKon: Chem Sour Diesel WPR Sugar Sauce (1g)
from OreKon
75.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel
Strain
$23.33OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Mana Extracts: Cookie Glue Diamonds (1g)
from Mana Extracts
86.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$32.5OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Mana Extracts: Agent Orange Diamonds (1g)
from Mana Extracts
82.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$32.5OMMP
+1 more size
In-store only
Buddies THC Dripper: AK-47 (1g)
from Buddies Brand
80%
THC
1.88%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$27Rec
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 8