Mizimora420
One of my favorite dispensaries. The tall guy, Raul, is quite knowledgeable of things cannabis. As well he is super polite and I always leave with a memorable experience!
Thank you!
4.0
10 reviews
Shout out and mad love to all the staff at phresh cannabis. All stand up, knowledgeable people from the bud tenders to the “higher ups” (pun intended). In all sincerity, you’re wasting your time in my personal opinion dealing with most of the surrounding stores. Best quality, environment and staff all the way from Portland to McMinnville. If you’re like me and enjoy great product and even better people, you’ll become a regular quick. Thanks again for showing others how it’s done! Mad love.
Thanks so much for the five star review! We really appreciate it!
Only came here because my usual shop was closed. The budtender obviously didn't want to be there or care about helping me. They spent virtually the entire time I was in the showroom staring at their screen and responding to my questions with grunts. To them, I was just a walking wallet, as near as I could tell. I am a medical patient seeking medicine, and nothing here is better than anywhere else. The service I received has kept me from returning or ever recommending that others visit, except in emergencies. I have been in high-level customer service for over two decades, and I did not receive a "hi," a smile, or decent advice. Utter failure. I would rather drive two minutes East down the road and shop at the best dispensary in Forest Grove: Defyne Premium Cannabis.
This entire review puzzles me. I feel confident that we don't have an employee who would conduct them self in such a way intentionally. There must be more to this story. Please call the store and ask for a manager. We have cameras and I'd love to see this for myself, and figure out what really happened here.
People are very welcoming, everytime I walk in I feel like I'm at home. Smells very good also ;)
Thanks for the review! We appreciate it very much!
People are great, great deals, feels like home
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review!
The customer service has always been good but phresh has failed me many times and now they rip people off? Saw a 5.04g of flower then they sold me the exact same bud for 19.99 a gram will NEVER smoke from these guys again and they were my favorite but I was told all sales are final even though they fucked it up? Criminal man you guys lost a daily customer
It sounds like there was some misunderstanding here. Our $4.20 a gram + tax ($5.04) tier is typically for B-Buds. Since we have our own farm, we also sell A-Buds of the same strains, but never have A's and B's on the floor at the same time. Our top shelf tier is $15 g + tax ($18)
They are getting much better about pricing products to be competitive with other local options.
The big guy with the “Target” name tag should not be working behind the counter. NO KNOWLEDGE OR COMPASSION!! Been coming here for years but there’s many other shops that actually care to help find the best medicine for your needs
We're sorry that you had a less than awesome experience at our store. It saddens me that you would go online to single out an employee, rather than call or come in and ask for a manager to voice your concerns. I can assure you that this particular bud tender has an incredible amount of compassion, and is always working hard to increase his knowledge of cannabis and cannabis products. In what is still a relatively new industry, new products and new strains are coming in daily. This can make staying educated a challenge, even for those of us that have been involved with cannabis for decades. We do hope you'll continue to shop with us, as each and every customer truly does matter!
Perfect location for me since I live near by.
Thanks for your review! We really appreciate it.
Love this little place with big selection!
Thanks so much for the review!