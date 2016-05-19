Askanison on October 10, 2019

Only came here because my usual shop was closed. The budtender obviously didn't want to be there or care about helping me. They spent virtually the entire time I was in the showroom staring at their screen and responding to my questions with grunts. To them, I was just a walking wallet, as near as I could tell. I am a medical patient seeking medicine, and nothing here is better than anywhere else. The service I received has kept me from returning or ever recommending that others visit, except in emergencies. I have been in high-level customer service for over two decades, and I did not receive a "hi," a smile, or decent advice. Utter failure. I would rather drive two minutes East down the road and shop at the best dispensary in Forest Grove: Defyne Premium Cannabis.