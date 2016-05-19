Follow
Phresh Cannabis
503-430-1575
Tuesdays:
20% off Seniors 55+
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Wednesdays:
15% off for Pacific University & PCC Students **Student I.D. Card Required**
* 10% off for Pacific University & PCC Students Thur-Tues Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Thursdays:
15% off Topicals
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Fridays:
10% Off Edibles
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Saturdays:
"Shatterday" 10% Off Cartridges & Dabs
Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Mondays:
15% off for VA's & Active Military **VA Card or Military ID Required**
* 10% off VA/Active Military Tues-Sun Cannot be combined with any other offer or discounted items
Sunday
Good times and Laughs :)