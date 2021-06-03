Top quality, great selection and extremely reasonable pricing! I love the atmosphere of planted in Whitmore Lake! The staff is outstanding! I’ve been there a few times and have been helped by Lauren, Victoria and Kevin S so far. They were so knowledgeable, professional and super friendly! I had a thousand questions but each of them was patient and guided me. I felt very comfortable, learned a lot and feel that my purchases helped my quality of life! This shop is absolutely worth my drive. I’ll definitely be going back!