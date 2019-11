beaubizz on November 23, 2018

As an Oregonian smoker, I know all too well the seemingly endless amount of options for the consumer can at times feel overwhelming. Where's the best bud? What are the best prices? How do I know I am getting a good deal? Trying to answer these questions when there is a pot shop every 15 feet can become daunting to put it lightly. But Portland Extracts has been able to stand out in my eyes not just by their presentation, but by the quality of their customer service as well as their products. The ladies who have helped me the last 2 times have been a delight. Offering their honest opinions and undivided attention in a attempt to get something to best suit my needs and never once making me feel like a burden for being a bit indecisive. In my defense it is hard not to be when the bottom shelf flower rivals the top shelves of many other Portland pot shops. I mean really, I'd go in every day if the flower they provided wasn't as effective as it is. A $30 1/8 from most places lasts me 3 days tops, the ones at Portland Extracts lasted at least double that. And you shouldn't doubt their extract options, the hint is in their name. With house grams starting at $10 or $15 bucks you don't really have a reason not to give them a shot!