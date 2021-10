I have been lucky enough to shop at various dispensaries all over the great state of Colorado. In my well-educated personal opinion, Prohibition Herb is the best for many reasons that I will list. First; price. If you time it right, you will find super high quality bud at $150 an ounce out the door. Not to mention with a 10% coupon they offer, you can be the door at $135. That is nearly impossible to find, especially for high quality flower. That brings me to my second reason why Prohibition is the best; their high quality and artistic flower production. Their bud is some of the best on earth. They have consistently delicious flavors and top notch highs. Thirdly and lastly, Prohibition has incredibly nice and helpful employees. They are very knowledgeable and always willing to help you pick out the best bud for the effects you are looking for. Prohibition makes it easy to get top quality flower at fantastic prices. They are the best in Colorado!