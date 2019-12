Prock on July 5, 2018

My first trip ever to a dispensary couldn't of been better. Clara was the best and guided me through my first time. Answered every question I had and I mean EVERY question and I had a lot. Granted, it was right at opening and nobody really was in the shop but I've heard stories about unenthused budtenders and I can assure you this was not the case. Got 20% off for some special they were running too! :) Not to mention, everything I left with was great quality. A few cartridges, a few pre-rolls, and some edible gummies and thank you, I'll be on my way LOL