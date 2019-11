PUREVIBEvape on April 30, 2019

TOP-NOTCH customer service to match the high quality products here! This shop really knows how to treat their customers. There is always an impressive line-up of Cannabis products on the shelves here, and the pricing is always customer-focused. Add in the daily deals and it's win, Win, WIN! PUREVIBE loves to have the opportunity to recommend high caliber cannabis shops like Pure 505!