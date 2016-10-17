ChamundiAnn on October 9, 2018

I mean all three 5-stars. Pure Marijuana is my current favorite dispensary company. They always have updated coupons available, and you can’t beat their prices. They have some partnership with The Colorado Cannabis Company and their extracts are of the highest quality and always so well priced no matter the location I visit. This dispensary trains their tenders well and more importantly attracts GREAT employees. My first time at the Colfax location at 9 am on a Friday- CJ smoothly and professionally moved the customers (it was bustling). I said PMD attracts great employees and he is the diamond among them. Knows everything, AND has the counterside manner of a goddamn professional. They should raise his pay and not split his tips because I overheard him serve all types of customers, connecting with anyone. There is always greenery and comfortable seating for your short wait, and each location is beautiful and well stocked. Did i mention the quality? Did I mention CJ’s christmas bonus? <3 Pure Marijuana has my loyalty.