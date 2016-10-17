Silther
Very unhappy. Until recently, I would have recommended this dispensary to anyone for anything. Happy hour prices on flower were exceptional, and quality of both flower and concentrates were great. I was a regular customer for two years. However, flower prices recently doubled and quality went way down. Shake ounces were available for a great price, but shake has been discontinued completely. There is no deals on flower anymore, and all concentrate deals require online coupons. There is no longer any reason I would reccomend this dispensary to anyone.