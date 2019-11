ChamundiAnn on October 9, 2018

I mean all three 5-stars. Pure Marijuana is my current favorite dispensary company. They always have updated coupons available, and you canโ€™t beat their prices. They have some partnership with The Colorado Cannabis Company and their extracts are of the highest quality and always so well priced no matter the location I visit. This dispensary trains their tenders well and more importantly attracts GREAT employees. My first time at the Colfax location at 9 am on a Friday- CJ smoothly and professionally moved the customers (it was bustling). I said PMD attracts great employees and he is the diamond among them. Knows everything, AND has the counterside manner of a goddamn professional. They should raise his pay and not split his tips because I overheard him serve all types of customers, connecting with anyone. There is always greenery and comfortable seating for your short wait, and each location is beautiful and well stocked. Did i mention the quality? Did I mention CJโ€™s christmas bonus? <3 Pure Marijuana has my loyalty.