Gosh; I rarely post scathing reviews about any business. Because, as a hotel GM, I know how damaging they can be. People take reviews seriously; and they base their purchasing decisions on what they read. So, after my experience on December 14th; here’s my advice. DON’T SHOP HERE. We got scammed; and most likely, so will you. Here’s my issue: Yesterday was my birthday, and my best friend bought me two joints from Pure Options North; both premium @ ($40 per). Let’s be clear; we’ve definitely smoked parts of both. But the Caviar joint isn’t even 1/3 of the way done, and it’s rolled SO TIGHT, that it’s not even usable. (See pic.) The other is down to 1/3 left, but it’s the exact same thing. Garbage. So, I called tonight to discuss my concerns, and I was connected with a woman that could not have been more awful. She not only hung up on me once, she hung up on me twice! And before doing so, she went off on a tirade about how it was “not her job” to listen to complaints and I was ruining her day…” It was shocking. I’ve seen some terrible associates in customer service. I’ve never seen one as horrendous as her. At one point, she put me on hold and said she needed to talk to a “manager.” A few seconds later, she returned, and offered a “10% discount on my next purchase.” Seriously. I was amazed that she thought I’d come back! Look, I didn’t want a full refund. But, at $40 a crack, I expect the thing to work. Check out the pic. Would you be happy? And that’s an outrageous complaint that warrants disconnecting the call? Twice? Let’s face reality. I think this is a complaint they deal with frequently. End of the day; I’m unsure who the owners or investors are in this location. But if you want all your hard work / effort to be destroyed in a matter of weeks, keep this woman as the front of your operation. She’s doing a remarkable job. We’ll never come back. As for me; I’ll address my concerns in another arena, with the licensing agency.