Manager Alex is horrible. Quality of the products are horrible and the manager is one of the worst I’ve ever met. She is in need of some serious coaching and some honest feedback. She is immature and lacks the experience needed to be able to be on brand with the way pure options describes themselves on their website. We bought a vape pen that didn’t work and she told us to bring it in . when we brought it in She looked at it suspiciously and said that she knows that it’s a different shape than the ones they sell, and that we were trying to exchange one we didn’t buy there. Can you believe that? I told her to open the pack of the new one and she would see that they are the same and she said she’s not allowed to. She exchanged it, but it was one of the worst experiences ever. I have went here for two years and I will never be back because of Alex. the manager on duty sets the tone and determines the attitude of the other associates. Alex needs to be replaced. She seems lazy, unprofessional, and immature and I will go out of my way and pay a higher price if I have to for better service. Don’t go here.