Pure Options - Lansing
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Pure Options - Lansing
Leafly member since 2014
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Photos of Pure Options - Lansing
Deals at Pure Options - Lansing
Monday: Melt Mondays - Michigan Made Melts 2/$100 Tuesday: Top Shelf Tuesdays - $275 ounces of green shelf flower Wednesday: Wax Wednesdays - North Coast Extracts $25/gram Thursday: Pre-Weekend - 10 prerolls/$60 Friday: Heavy Eighth Fridays - Buy a green shelf eighth, get 4.5 grams Saturday: Shatterday - $5 off full priced single gram of Lakeshore Extracts wax and sauce, North Coast Extracts Sunday: Saucy Sundays - 2g/$100 Lakeshore Sauce