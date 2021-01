I live close to Kalamazoo but this provisioning center is by far my favorite!!! the prices on wax an the sause you can't beat it an the flower selection is great... get the lemon Skittles for an awesome sativa ๐Ÿ‹๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ thanks for the 10 percent vet discount also you guys rock