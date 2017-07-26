Quick Stop Cannabis
We founded Quick Stop Cannabis for a simple reason - Convenience. We think cannabis is part of a healthy, active and fun lifestyle, and we designed Quick Stop to make getting it as simple and convenient as possible. We think buying marijuana should be as quick and painless as buying milk: quick, efficient and friendly customer service, clean, clearly labeled grab-and-go products, and a seamless in-and-out experience. It’s just that simple. Visit our website at www.quickstopcannabis.com to order online!! DAILY DEALS: Monday Madness: All grams $8 or less Two Jay Tuesday: 2 joints for $5 Wellness Wednesday: 15% ALL CBD and Topical selections Munchy Thursday: ALL Edibles 15% Off Finally Friday: $99 Ounce Specials Shatterday: 15% Off ALL Concentrates Sunday Funday: 15% Off ALL Cartridges