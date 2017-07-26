I went into this location for the first time to try out different shops. The employee that helped me was helpful and tended to all my smelling needs. Near the end of my visit a male customer came in. I finished my transaction, and while the employees were helping the other customers the male customer followed me outside and began talking to me and asking me questions (I was unsure what he was asking, I was just focused on getting in my car), but the point of this story is the employee in the store that helped me before came outside to watch the man and me and insured my safety. I will definitely go to this location again and I very much appreciate the awareness of the employees and the vibes they felt.