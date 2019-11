Jeffersonkc on June 12, 2018

My favorite shop in Denver and Ive visited a lot. The best prices and the quality is outstanding. The tenders are super nice and quick to answer our mundane questions. I got Sour Diesel, Angry Scout and Cindy on my first visit. On my second I got Kandy Kush and Cindy again because it was so good. I cant recommend these guys and their product enough.